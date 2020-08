ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeast Missouri until 10:00 pm, including the St. Louis area. Storms rapidly developing in central Missouri near Columbia. These will be moving in an easterly direction most likely along and north of I-70. The primary threat will be strong winds with hail as a secondary threat.

Later this evening into tonight the threat will transition into more of a heavy rain concern. This could lead to some flash flooding.