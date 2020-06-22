Severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 pm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Storm chances increase this afternoon ahead of a cold front. We are already in the mid 80s. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s/near 90 ahead of the front, then increasing clouds and storms will slow that warm-up down this afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and some hail. Storms continue through the evening and exit to the east early tonight.

Overnight lows fall to the mid to upper 60s. Cooler temps and northwest winds for tomorrow will make for a nice day. Highs in the low 80s. We can’t completely rule out a spot shower/t-shower west of St. Louis for the afternoon but most (if not all) should stay dry.

Wednesday looks nice too. Storm chances return for the end of the work week.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Iiki2HHDKm — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 22, 2020