Severe weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday evenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you liked yesterday you will love today! Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming from the 60s this morning into the low 80s this afternoon. No records, the record high for today is 88 last reached in 1948.

A cold front will fire up a few storms for a little while after 8:00 pm. A few strong wind gusts and some hail will be possible. That front washes out by morning and Wednesday will be another nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the 70s.

Another front will bring another chance for evening storms tomorrow evening followed by cooler weather for the rest of the week. Early signs for the Easter weekend are pointing towards wet weather for Saturday night into Sunday.

See the current weather radar here.