Showers and a rumble of thunder southwest of St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We are watching for a wave of energy to the west that is going to clip us for the morning hours. This brings showers and a rumble of thunder for areas southwest of the St. Louis area starting later this morning.

St. Louis will be on the northern edge of this system. St. Louis will be cloudy, but dry early on. The best timing for rain south is from 7:00 - 10:00 am. Clouds will be breaking up into this afternoon with southwesterly winds this means highs back in the low 60s. Overnight clouds build to mostly cloudy again with a low near 50.

Highs on Thursday will be back toward 70. As we head into Thursday afternoon scattered storms develop from the north. As they drop in we can't rule out a few on the strong to severe side through the early evening. That will be mainly as they push to the southeast of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Expect this unsettled weather pattern to continue as we head through the weekend, but we will have some dry time to go along with it.

