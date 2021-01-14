Snow and gusty winds expected in Missouri and Illinois Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service on Friday for western portions of the viewing area. Snow is expected throughout the St. Louis region as the colder weather moves in.

Gusty winds 25-35 mph are expected to impact both Missouri and Illinois from early Friday morning through the evening. Accumulations on untreated surfaces will be possible, as well as reduced visibility in pockets of heavier snow.

The National Weather Service says that near-freezing temperatures may limit snow accumulation. But, pockets of heavier snow may be seen in eastern Missouri and western Illinois. Parts of central Missouri may see anywhere from one to four inches of snow.

Untreated surfaces may become slippery. Reduced visibility is expected in pockets of heavier snowfall.

❄️Snow❄️ and gusty winds are expected to impact both MO and IL early Friday morning through Friday evening. Accumulations on untreated surfaces will be possible, as well as reduced visibility in pockets of heavier snow. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/jI1zNDqyLK — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 14, 2021