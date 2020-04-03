Spot showers in this weekend’s forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Mostly cloudy today with spot showers still possible as a cold front moves toward the region. Even though we keep shower chances in today, there is still lots of dry time. Cooler temps - the mid-upper 60s.

Showers become more widespread for tonight into tomorrow morning. Lows in the low 40s. Temps stay cooler for Saturday with highs only climbing into the low-mid 50s. While a few rain showers are likely for Saturday morning, a few spot sprinkles also possible for the afternoon.

Sunday looking better. A mix of clouds and sun with temps back in the low 60s.