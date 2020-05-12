Spot thunderstorms likely tonight for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More clouds than sunshine today with rain showers likely south of St. Louis. The rain will mostly bypass the area. Temperatures today will get close to 60 by late this afternoon. Showers and a few spot thunderstorms are likely tonight with low temperatures near 50.

Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few spot showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

Thursday through Sunday will be much warmer, more humid with a daily risk of scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures through the period will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

