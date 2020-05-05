Staying mainly cloudy today, with light rain showers

ST. LOUIS – Cloudy skies will be around for much of Tuesday along with a few passing light rain showers. A little sun may break through for a while late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain nearly steady in the 50s through the day. Cloudy skies will stick around tonight with a chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures will fall back into the 40s.

Wednesday will bring clouds and some sunshine with a couple of spotty showers again. High temperatures will warm into the low-60s.

Thursday still looks like the best day of the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming well into the 60s. Rain returns Thursday night into Friday morning followed by colder air Friday. We need to watch for some patchy frost in outlying areas Friday night into Saturday morning.