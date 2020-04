ST. LOUIS – Rain will continue Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. The rain will taper to spotty showers for this afternoon with temperatures recovering into the 60s.

Dry weather returns tonight through Friday morning before another weather system brings rain and some spotty thunderstorms to the area Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures well into the 60s.

Steady rain and steady temperatures this morning…in the 50s. The rain will diminish by midday to just spotty showers with increasing dry time under mostly cloudy skies. Late day temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Hu8Z7rmu81 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) April 23, 2020