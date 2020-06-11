Stellar, sunny, mild weather heading into the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Some great weather is on the way! A comfortably cool Thursday morning with full sunshine will grow into a stunning Thursday with mostly sunny skies, a light northwest breeze and temperatures warming into the mid-80s. Tonight will be clear and mild low temperatures dipping into the 60s.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The weekend looks amazing! Mostly sunny skies both days with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows close to 60.