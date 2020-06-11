Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 6,095 deaths/ 129,837 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Stellar, sunny, mild weather heading into the weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Some great weather is on the way!  A comfortably cool Thursday morning with full sunshine will grow into a stunning Thursday with mostly sunny skies, a light northwest breeze and temperatures warming into the mid-80s.  Tonight will be clear and mild low temperatures dipping into the 60s.  

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.  The weekend looks amazing!  Mostly sunny skies both days with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows close to 60.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News