Stormy weather coming to St. Louis this afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A pleasant start to our Monday with partly cloudy skies and comfortably cool temperatures in the 50s this morning. However, changes will unfold heading into this afternoon as a new weather system rapidly increases the clouds and showers and thunderstorms build in from the west by late this afternoon and continue into this evening.  Some storms may produce gusty winds and small hail, but the primary severe threat is well to our southwest.  Temperatures will reach the low-70s before the storm threat arrives.  

Showers and some spotty thunder will continue tonight.  Low temperatures will dip into the low-50s.  

Tuesday looks cloudy and cool with a few spot showers and temperatures in the upper 50s or low 60s.

