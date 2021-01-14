Strong cold front coming in bringing the look and feel of winter

ST. LOUIS – The brief stint of mild days will come to an end Thursday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming to near 50 by midday. A strong cold front will swing across the area Thursday afternoon with gusty winds, falling temperatures and a few rain showers. Thursday night will be very windy with temperatures dropping to near freezing by Friday morning.

During the day Friday it will be blustery and cold with occasional snow flurries and bursts of light snow. Minor accumulation of less than 1 inch is expected on mainly grassy surfaces. Temperatures will remain in the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday also look cold with a few snow flurries at times and temperatures in the 30s.