Strong storms expected this afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Warm, humid and windy today out ahead of a cold front. High temperatures are expected to be near 80 degrees.

Strong storms are still expected to fire up ahead of the front this afternoon. They should develop across central Missouri and move east through the region. The timeframe looks to be about 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Hail, wind, tornadoes all possible – but the highest threat is just north/northeast of St. Louis.

Once these storms move through, we’ll be done with the active pattern for a few days. Sunday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Sunshine should return. Rain chances return Tuesday.