Strong storms possible this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another sunny, quiet, yet warm start to the day. Temperatures for the early commute in the 70s with highs this afternoon in the 90s. We see sunshine today, afternoon clouds, then we are watching for those storms impacting Kansas City metro this morning to march east. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw those scattered storms in some of our western counties late this afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures drop to near 70 with just a slight chance of rain overnight.

Tomorrow is still hot & humid. The better chance of storms arrive on Saturday afternoon and evening through the overnight hours. Think on and off pretty much all weekend. We have isolated chances for strong to severe storms both Saturday and Sunday. Again, better chances of severe storms out to the west both days.

