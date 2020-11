ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Light, cold rain increased across the metro earlier today. For us, temperatures close to the surface remain in the upper 30s and 40s through the afternoon so we will likely continue to see just cold rain.

The western portion of Missouri has seen wet snow mixing in from Kansas City, to Sedalia, inching towards Columbia. This afternoon with temperatures continuing to hover in the mid to upper 30s out west, some places are reporting sleet. Reports of sleet have come in from Columbia, Bellflower, Sedalia. Snow reports have also some in from Centralia, Mexico, and Columbia.

With some of this changing over to snow, places from Kansas City to the western portions of Columbia may see 1" to 2" of snow, at the very most. Most of it will melt on contact with the ground and roadways, elevated surfaces and grassy areas may see a light coating.