Strong to severe thunderstorm risk likely this afternoon

ST. LOUIS – We start the day with thunderstorms to our north and west. There is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two popping up this morning near the metro, but for the most part the morning hours look dry.

Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon with some storms likely reaching severe limits with high winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes possible. High temperatures today will reach the low 90s ahead of the storms. Scattered strong storms with heavy rain are likely early tonight with low temperatures in the low-70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated afternoon storm. High temperatures will be near 90. The extreme heat ramps up Friday into the weekend when high temperatures are still expected to approach 100.

