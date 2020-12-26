Temperatures expected to warm up this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We have a milder day on tap with winds shifting. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s by this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the mid-50s, but some clouds will increase ahead of an advancing cold front. It looks like this is mainly a dry frontal passage. You’ll feel the effects by Monday. Highs are kicked back into the upper 30s, closer to where we should be for this time of year.

