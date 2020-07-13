Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,069 deaths/ 27,443 cases IL: 7,187 deaths/ 153,916 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Temperatures in the 90’s with a chance for storms later this week

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A beautiful morning is on tap with sunny skies and temperatures warming from the 70s into the 80s.  There will be a few fair-weather clouds this afternoon with an afternoon high near 90 with rather comfortable humidity.  Tonight be clear and mild with a low in the low-70s.  

The humidity makes a comeback Tuesday and it will be partly sunny hot and humid with a high in the low-90s.  

There will be a chance for a couple of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with daily highs both days in the low-to-mid 90s.  

The big-time heat takes center stage by Friday with high temperatures surging into the upper 90s.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News