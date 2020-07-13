Temperatures in the 90’s with a chance for storms later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A beautiful morning is on tap with sunny skies and temperatures warming from the 70s into the 80s. There will be a few fair-weather clouds this afternoon with an afternoon high near 90 with rather comfortable humidity. Tonight be clear and mild with a low in the low-70s.

The humidity makes a comeback Tuesday and it will be partly sunny hot and humid with a high in the low-90s.

There will be a chance for a couple of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with daily highs both days in the low-to-mid 90s.

The big-time heat takes center stage by Friday with high temperatures surging into the upper 90s.