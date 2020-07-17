Temperatures soar Friday, with heat advisory through the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Humidity levels will be on the rise today under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s by this afternoon. There will be a few isolated afternoon storms. The top heat index today will be near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions overnight with a low in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny, very hot and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s and a top heat index of 105+. While I cannot rule out an isolated afternoon summer downpour this weekend, the majority of both days will be rain-free.

High temperatures rising heading into the weekend. Combination of hot & humid conditions will lead to afternoon heat indices around 105. pic.twitter.com/EqCXDb506g — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 16, 2020

Here are a few heat safety tips to keep in mind as we head into a hot and humid weekend. pic.twitter.com/Sz07fItw8i — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 17, 2020