Temperatures soar Friday, with heat advisory through the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Humidity levels will be on the rise today under partly cloudy skies.  Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s by this afternoon.  There will be a few isolated afternoon storms.  The top heat index today will be near 100.  Expect partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions overnight with a low in the 70s.  

Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny, very hot and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s and a top heat index of 105+.  While I cannot rule out an isolated afternoon summer downpour this weekend, the majority of both days will be rain-free.

