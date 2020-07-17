Temperatures soar Friday, with heat advisory through the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Humidity levels will be on the rise today under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s by this afternoon. There will be a few isolated afternoon storms. The top heat index today will be near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions overnight with a low in the 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny, very hot and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s and a top heat index of 105+. While I cannot rule out an isolated afternoon summer downpour this weekend, the majority of both days will be rain-free.