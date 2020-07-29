Today starts on a pleasant note but turns stormy by afternoon

ST. LOUIS – A fairly nice and quiet morning with no weather concerns for the morning rush. Scattered thunderstorms will fire-up this afternoon as that humid summer air comes surging back to the north. Severe weather is not expected, but some heavy rain and intense lightning are likely. Temperatures today will be tempered by the clouds and rain, holding in the 80s.

The pattern gets stuck for a few days which will bring a persistent risk of showers and storms each day heading into the weekend. Thanks to the clouds and rainfall, temperatures will fall well below normal through early next week.