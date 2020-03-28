Tornado Watch issued until 10 p.m. as severe weather threatens the area

ST. LOUIS – Currently, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, the entire metro, and our northern counties are under a tornado watch, with a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” tag until 10:00 p.m. This means there is the possibility for a tornado outbreak in these areas. This brings the potential of long-lived storms.

As storms begin to fire this evening expect the capability for tornadoes as well as large hail and damaging winds. Conditions are favorable for dangerous weather. Along with tornadoes, we could see storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

All modes of severe are possible – damaging winds, large hail (to 2”+ in diameter) and tornadoes. Highest tornado and very large hail threat is just north/northeast of St. Louis.

The timing of these storms looks likely to ramp up closer to 5:00 p.m. and onward. After 9:00 p.m. the storm coverage will move east out of the viewing area. Saturday night we clear out with temperatures dropping to near 50. Tomorrow sunshine with highs in the 60s!

