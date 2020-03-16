Warmer days ahead this week; but some rain as well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Unsettled weather with plenty of clouds and occasional rain will be the story this week.

Monday gets us started with cloudy skies and developing rain showers. Most of the rain will be focused on this morning and early this afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s by late today. Cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle are likely for tonight. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy a bit milder with temperatures easing into the mid-50s. It will warm-up quite a bit Wednesday and Thursday, but we pay the price with widespread rain and thunderstorms. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s Wednesday and near 70 by Thursday.