Warming trend underway, summerlike days ahead

ST. LOUIS – A pleasantly cool morning will transition to a much warmer day!

We can expect mostly sunny skies and a westerly breeze to help push temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and mild with a low temperature in the upper 50s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/oIZ1LshYCE — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 6, 2020

The rest of the week will continue the trend of warm dry weather. High temperatures each day will run well above normal from the upper 70s into the 80s.

There will be little to no chance for rain until the next front arrives early next week.

See the current weather radar here.