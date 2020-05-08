Wet weather Friday morning, clear and cold the rest of evening

ST. LOUIS – Waking up with wet weather Friday morning..periods of rain will continue through mid-morning before we dry out. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon with brisk northwest breezes and temperatures warming to near 60. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds, temperatures will dip to near record lows. The record is 35 set in 1966, I’m forecasting 38 for the city, but it will be closer to freezing in outlying areas with frost likely.

Saturday brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. Mothers’ Day will be partly cloudy with a few quick showers possible early in the morning. High temperatures will again reach the lower 60s.

Bummed to be waking up to a ☔️ morning? Fortunately, the back edge of the 🌧 is quickly pushing southeast! It should clear the St. Louis area around 10 am leaving mostly ☀️ skies this afternoon! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/W1jF9sbl4r — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 8, 2020

Frost is likely to develop late Friday night as temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below normal, or near record values, with readings in the low-mid 30s. If you have sensitive plants, consider making plans now to cover them or bring them indoors. #STLwx #MOwx #ILwx #MidMOwx pic.twitter.com/wRkHcnXNrM — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 7, 2020