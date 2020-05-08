Wet weather Friday morning, clear and cold the rest of evening

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – Waking up with wet weather Friday morning..periods of rain will continue through mid-morning before we dry out.  Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon with brisk northwest breezes and temperatures warming to near 60.  Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds, temperatures will dip to near record lows. The record is 35 set in 1966, I’m forecasting 38 for the city, but it will be closer to freezing in outlying areas with frost likely. 

 Saturday brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s.  Mothers’ Day will be partly cloudy with a few quick showers possible early in the morning.  High temperatures will again reach the lower 60s. 

