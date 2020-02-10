Wet wintry mix expected in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS - Everything is right on track Wednesday morning! Light snow will be winding down as we work through the morning rush. Accumulations have been light and mostly on grassy surfaces. Totals will end up pretty close to 1 inch in the metro area…a bit more to the northeast and less to the southwest. Roads will range from wet to slushy for the morning rush. The rest of today will be cloudy with some breaks in the overcast possible late today and few snow showers or flurries will continue into this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 30s. Tonight will bring slowly clearing skies and overnight low temps in the low 20s.

Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures returning to the low 40s. A small, fast-moving clipper system is on tap for late Thursday evening and it will bring a quick shot of rain and snow…but accumulations (if any) will be minor.