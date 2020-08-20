ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The days are getting shorter. What will the 6:00 pm hour look like in St. Louis this fall? FOX 2 meteorologists Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, and John Fuller put together this forecast to show how the sunset will change over the next three months.
Yes, we know this is an annual event. But, it really helps to put it all into perspective when you take time to review how the changing times of the sunset. Daylight savings time ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Latest headlines:
- Own Your Now: Non-profits and their massive responsibilities during the pandemic
- Auction to help people living with HIV / AIDS and their pets
- What will 6:00 PM look like in three months? See our sunshine forecast for St. Louis
- Senate intelligence report warns of repeat of Russian interference in US election
- The Senate dropped a massive Russia bombshell about election interference