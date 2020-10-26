A cold, wet, and dreary start to the week

ST. LOUIS – The morning rush will be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 40s. Rain will develop around midday and continue into this evening. Temperatures will remain steady or slow fall to near 40 by late this afternoon. Overnight will be cloudy with periods of light rain and drizzle. It will be cold with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

Tuesday is a grey, damp day with patchy drizzle or very light rain. Temperatures will top off in the 40s. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and dry but more rain and even some thunderstorms will pull into the region for Wednesday night and Thursday. Before the week is wrapped, we can expect anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain across the Bi-state area.