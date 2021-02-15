Brutal cold and more snow in store for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Winter storm warnings continue into this evening with the snow expected to end at around midnight. Gusty winds and brutal temperatures will be the rule for the next 24 hours with lows tonight near zero and wind chills in the -15 range.
The dry weather is back Tuesday, but another storm is brewing for Wednesday and Thursday. That means more snow and the possibility of more accumulations.
This is a rough winter week, so stay up to date with current conditions.
