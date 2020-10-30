Clearing out and warming up to start the Halloween weekend

ST. LOUIS – We enjoy a beautiful sunrise today with clear skies and cold morning temperatures in the 30s. The warm-up will be slow and steady today with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. Tonight is quiet with a low in the upper 30s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/DVwldR0VBv — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 30, 2020

Halloween looks amazing! Sunny skies with high temperatures in the 60s with very comfortable trick-or-treat weather in the evening! Sunday will be sunny, but the winds will be gusty and temperatures quite a bit cooler. Afternoon highs will only reach 50. Next look looks dry with a steady warming trend. We hit 65 for election day!