Clearing out and warming up to start the Halloween weekend

ST. LOUIS – We enjoy a beautiful sunrise today with clear skies and cold morning temperatures in the 30s.  The warm-up will be slow and steady today with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 50s.  Tonight is quiet with a low in the upper 30s. 

 Halloween looks amazing!  Sunny skies with high temperatures in the 60s with very comfortable trick-or-treat weather in the evening!  Sunday will be sunny, but the winds will be gusty and temperatures quite a bit cooler.  Afternoon highs will only reach 50.  Next look looks dry with a steady warming trend.  We hit 65 for election day! 

