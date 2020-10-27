Cloudy, cold, and damp weather pattern continues

ST. LOUIS – A cold and drizzly morning is on tap for us today. Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning and only slowly climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon as cloudy skies hang around through the day. Tonight will be cloudy with low temperatures near 40. Wednesday will bring some improvement with a few pops of sun through the clouds and temperatures warming into the 50s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/U1w15SDIk5 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 27, 2020

A new weather system will arrive with widespread rain and thunderstorms by late Wednesday afternoon with rain continuing into Thursday. Drier weather is on tap for the weekend with great conditions for trick-or-treaters Saturday evening!