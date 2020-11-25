Dry spots allow for last-minute Thanksgiving grocery run, but a rainy Wednesday overall

ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for some time to get out today and do some last-minute grocery shopping to prepare for Thanksgiving, well there will be a few hours you can do that today when it will be dry. Other than that it is looking to be a wet Wednesday.

Early morning rainfall will taper-off and allow for rain-free weather through about 10:00 a.m. Then from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to quickly come in across the region. A few strong storms will be possible in Illinois.

High temperatures Wednesday will warm well into the 50s. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with a low in the low-40s.

Thanksgiving will start with clouds in the morning, but sunshine will breakthrough during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday look nice with dry conditions, some sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.

Rain will return Sunday and as colder air pours into the region Monday we may even see some light snow or flurries.