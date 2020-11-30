Expect a chilly start to Monday

ST. LOUIS – Gusty winds, cloudy skies and much colder temperatures will start the day.

Temperatures Monday morning will be in the 20s. Skies will gradually become sunny by the afternoon with cold afternoon highs in the 30s. Monday night will be the coldest so far this season. Under clear skies, lows will dip into the teens and lower 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with a high in the 40s. Look for a weak weather system to spread a chance of light rain and snow across the region Wednesday into Thursday, but with temperatures expected to remain above freezing, there will be little if any impact.

The rest of the week looks dry with near to slightly below normal temperatures.