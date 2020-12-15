Expect a small brush with winter weather tonight

ST. LOUIS – It will be a seasonably cold December day Tuesday with milky sunshine in the morning followed by a slow increase in clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 20s out the door and warm into the upper 30s later in the day. Patchy light snow and flurries will develop late Tuesday evening and continue through late Tuesday night. Accumulations, if any, will be limited to less than 1 inch in most spots.

A few flurries will still be around early Wednesday, then look for slow clearing with temperatures again in the 30s.

The rest of the week looks dry with a warming trend. Above normal temperatures will return for the weekend into early next week.