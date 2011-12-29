Breaking News
Sunny skies a pleasantly cool temperatures will start the week this morning.  A steady warm-up will take us into the upper 60s this afternoon as skies remain sunny with light north breezes.  Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures dip into the 40s.  A weather system will pass just to our south Tuesday.  That means mostly cloudy skies with rain showers passing just south of St. Louis across southern Missouri.  Temperatures will be down a bit… only reaching the mid-50s.

-Chris Higgins @fox2ch

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 68° 45°

Tuesday

56° / 36°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 56° 36°

Wednesday

60° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 60° 44°

Thursday

65° / 49°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 65° 49°

Friday

68° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 68° 46°

Saturday

60° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 60° 45°

Sunday

66° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 66° 52°

Hourly Forecast

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°
