Sunny skies a pleasantly cool temperatures will start the week this morning. A steady warm-up will take us into the upper 60s this afternoon as skies remain sunny with light north breezes. Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures dip into the 40s. A weather system will pass just to our south Tuesday. That means mostly cloudy skies with rain showers passing just south of St. Louis across southern Missouri. Temperatures will be down a bit… only reaching the mid-50s.

-Chris Higgins @fox2ch