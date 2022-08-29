FOX 2 Meteorologists

Who is on the FOX 2 and KPLR 11 weather team?

FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman is joined by Chris Higgins, Angela Hutti, Jaime Travers, and Linh Truong. John Fuller is the chief meteorologist for KPLR-TV. They bring a wealth of experience when covering the weather in St. Louis and the surrounding areas.

Glenn Zimmerman is the Chief Meteorologist for FOX 2 News. He has been forecasting weather in St. Louis for over 30 years. When he doesn’t have his head in the clouds, he is into photography, music, and has competed in several triathlons.

Wake up with Linh Truong’s forecasts Monday-Friday on Fox 2 News in the Morning. She has years of experience forecasting in different parts of the country.

John Fuller came to St. Louis in June of 1983, recently celebrating 30 years of weather coverage in St. Louis. Despite his longevity, John Says, “just when I think I have St. Louis area weather figured out, a new wrinkle develops, like the 2012 drought or Spring 2013 tornadoes. With the weather constantly changing, we must adapt and adjust as meteorologists.”

Chris Higgins was born and raised here in the St. Louis area. He has a lifetime of experience with our wild weather and will never forget the bitter cold winters of the late ’70s, the “Blizzard of ’82”, the “Drought of ’88” or the “Great Flood of ’93”.

You can see Angela Hutti on FOX 2 on Friday and Saturday evenings. She also fills in KPLR. Plus, Angela is a huge St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan.

Jaime Travers can be seen on television in St. Louis weekend and weekday mornings. Her interest in weather developed from her fascination with tornadoes. Her dad’s childhood home in Chesterfield was destroyed by the F4 tornado of January 1967 that ripped through Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and Maryland Heights of St. Louis County. This made her question “why weather happens.”