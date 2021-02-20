Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range spring 2021 forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A long-range forecast can be difficult to predict. We learned from climate scientists in Washington DC during our winter weather special that predicting specific events is nearly impossible. But, you can forecast an average based on the information available. That is why we’re looking to the past before predicting the future.

The region had a mild winter with no major snow or temperature dips until recently. The last two weeks have seen temperatures below zero with several inches of snow blanketing the area. This may impact the spring forecast.

Some of the biggest St. Louis snowstorms have happened in March. Expect this month to be colder than you think it should be. It will be more like winter than spring with above-normal precipitation.

April should be a wet and milder than normal. But, you should wait until after April 14th to plant your garden. There may be warm days but don’t rule out a hard freeze earlier in the month.

The showers and storms in April will continue into May. The month is known for severe weather but will also have a wet theme. Spring flooding will be an issue. The temperatures will be milder than normal.

