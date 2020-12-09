It’s a warm Wednesday, but the weekend is looking cold

ST. LOUIS – After some early morning high cloudiness Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming to near 60 in the afternoon with a west breeze.

Wednesday night will be clear and chilly with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. Thursday will be another gorgeous day with sunshine and temperatures back to near 60.

The next weather system will spread increasing clouds into the area Friday with rain showers likely late in the day and continuing into Friday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday before turning much colder over the weekend.