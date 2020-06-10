Last chance for rain today ahead of a hot, dry stretch

ST. LOUIS – Storms are popping up early Wednesday morning mainly east of the Mississippi. There has been a bit of lightning and localized downpours with these thin segments as they march to the northeast. Temperatures are at their warmest early today, with some sun early on.

Into the afternoon a cold front pulling through gives us more clouds, a spot shower, and cooler temperatures. The afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s once those winds back out of the west. Overnight tonight expect clearing with temperatures near 60.

