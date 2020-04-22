Lots of sunshine to start the day, but rain is headed our way

ST. LOUIS – Today will open-up much like yesterday with sunshine and temperatures warming quickly into the 60s by early afternoon. Clouds will increase steadily this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to low-70s. Scattered showers will overspread the region after 4pm with rain and some thunderstorms likely tonight into Thursday morning.

The rain will taper-off around midday Thursday with mostly cloudy skies into Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday. Another round of rain and some thunderstorms is likely for Friday afternoon into Friday night and early Saturday.