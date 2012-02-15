5 Day Forecast

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Top Stories
Get paid $2,400 to binge watch true crime shows for 24 hours
Top Stories
Mizzou plans on-campus classes, activities for fall
One dead, one injured in shooting in north St. Louis County
Video
Vape sellers are using popular music videos to promote e-cigarettes to young people – and it’s working
Homicide rate among challenges awaiting next St. Louis mayor
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
St. Louis based author pens new book ‘Queen Olivia and the Lava Monster’
Video
Top Stories
How to enjoy the Cardinals home opener at Ballpark Village
Video
Top Stories
Autism Speaks celebrates Autism Awareness Month
Video
Rethinking Retirement: Should you take a monthly pension or a lump sum
Video
Lifewise STL hosts Spring Bling to raise funds to lift women out of poverty
Video
Donation brings Missouri foster care charity CEO to tears
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Video Game News
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Olympic pin collector among fans not allowed at Games, just over 100 days away
Video
Top Stories
TKO: Figuring out the blue Blues
Video
Baylor dominates Gonzaga for first NCAA men’s basketball title
Blues lose seventh straight in Petro’s return to St. Louis
Denver to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Upload your Baseball Photos for #MyHomeOpener!
Gallery
Top Stories
Win tickets to Mummies of the World: The Exhibition
Top Stories
Basketball Bracket Challenge
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Television pioneer Ted Koplar dies at 77
Video
Top Stories
Where you can find a COVID vaccine appointment without pre-registering
Video
Top Stories
Family of woman killed in butt injection talks to FOX 2 after conviction
Video
Skyview Drive-In opens for the season
Video
Officials in St. Louis and Madison counties demand ouster of Bi-State CEO over troubled MetroLink security
Video
Shots fired during fight at West County Mall
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
5 Day Forecast
QUICK NAVIGATION
Home
|
News
|
Weather
|
Sports
|
Live Video
FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:
Select a weather link:
Radar
FOX 2 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Traffic
Get Weather & News Apps