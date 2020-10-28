Morning clouds and drizzle before late showers into Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Thick cloud cover will start the day along with a little patchy mist or drizzle. Temperatures will be near 40 this morning. A few thin spots in the overcast may develop this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low-50s. Around sunset, a surge of rain and thunderstorms will quickly overspread the region from the south…with rain and some thunder likely through tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will stay in the 40s.

Thursday will be cloudy and wet with periods of rain. Temperatures Wednesday will hover in the upper 40s to near 50. The outlook for the weekend remains on track with lots of sunshine. Halloween/Saturday will be the warmer of the two days…with highs in the 60s. But colder air will drop in for Sunday.