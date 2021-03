ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service is advising all in the St. Louis area to use caution and avoid outdoor burning Monday, March 8.

The organization said that the St. Louis area is expected to see “low humidity, gusty winds, above normal temperatures & very dry vegetation” Monday afternoon.

Once again, elevated fire 🔥 danger is expected this afternoon thanks to low humidity, gusty winds, above normal temperatures & very dry vegetation. Please use caution, and avoid outdoor burning if possible! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/I0YzczzwhO — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 8, 2021

The southwest winds will be blowing from 10 to 15 mph with gusts blowing 25 to 35 mph. The National Weather Service asks for any planned burns to be moved to a different day.