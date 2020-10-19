Rain, cloudy skies, and chilly temps

ST. LOUIS – We have a chilly and wet morning out there. Rain will continue through the morning hours, especially across our southern counties. Cloudy skies and chilly all day long with highs only in the low 50s. Rain will become less widespread into the afternoon hours and most of it looks to stay south of STL. Tonight will by cloudy chilly with overnight lows back down into the low to mid-40s.

We see an improvement Tuesday. Not nearly as chilly with highs back to the mid-60s, mostly cloudy skies and much of the day stays dry. There is a slight chance of a few showers and storms though, but most of the rain looks to hold off until later in the evening and overnight into early Wednesday morning.

A stalled front across the region for much of the week means some big temperatures swings and a few chances of showers and storms.