Severe thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes, snow, ice, and sleet. You name the weather, St. Louis has it. FOX 2 will be able to take you ahead of the storm when severe weather threatens the bi-state area.

Viewers need to be informed quickly so they can respond quickly. The Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner brings mobile Doppler radar to St. Louis viewers. While other stations are watching storms 50-60 miles away, FOX 2 will take the radar right to the core of the worst storms. Storm Runner is equipped with live, real-time video and weather tracking technology to instantly track storms across St. Louis and bring it live, to viewers as storms are happening.

The Storm Runner’s mobile Doppler radar gives us a close-up look at the worst storms from a perspective never before seen in St. Louis.