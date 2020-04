ST. LOUIS – For most of today, we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and a mild Spring breeze with temperatures warming into the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. Thunderstorms will sweep across the region between 6:00 p.m. and midnight. Some of these storms will be strong to severe.

Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s. The rest of the week looks amazing with a steady warm trend!