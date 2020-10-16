Sunny and chilly today, weekend warmup still likely

ST. LOUIS – A frosty morning will melt away under sunny skies today. Temperatures will warm from the 30s early this morning up into the lower 60s by mid-afternoon. It will be breezy at times as westerly winds gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low in the lower 40s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/2HwuFWhOOP — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 16, 2020

Saturday will be sunny, much warmer, and very windy. High temperatures will reach near 70. Sunday through Wednesday will be much cooler and unsettled at times with several chances for rain and daytime temperatures mostly in the 50s to near 60.