Sunny skies with below-freezing temperatures

ST. LOUIS – Watch out for the black ice Thursday morning after the overnight refreeze!

For the rest of Thursday, expect skies to become mostly sunny with temperatures in the teens early and warming into the low-to-mid 30s for the afternoon. There will be a few clouds Thursday night as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Friday looks really nice, partly cloudy and not as cold, with daytime temperatures returning to near normal in the 40s.

The weekend looks windy and wet. Periods of rain are likely Saturday with temperatures in the 40s. Colder air arrives Sunday, and while the rain will be gone, we may see some wind-blown snow flurries as afternoon temperatures fall into the 30s.