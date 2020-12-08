Temperatures warm to nearly 50 Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday starts with northeast sections blanketed in clouds while southwest areas are mostly clear.

The clouds will slowly erode as we go through the morning and temperatures will warm to near 50 this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be amazing! Lots of sunshine and temperatures near 60.

The next front brings a chance for showers Friday into early Saturday along with the return of colder air for the weekend.