The week brings mild spring weather until Wednesday when rain is expected to hit

ST. LOUIS – The new week will be split down the middle.

The first half is simply a stretch of amazing spring weather with temperatures in the 70s each afternoon through Wednesday, along with plenty of sunshine and occasionally gusty winds.

By Wednesday evening, a new cold front will settle across the region. This will lead to multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Sunday. Some very heavy rain is possible at times. Before this stretch of weather is over, 2 inches or more of rain is likely by the end of the weekend, and flooding concerns will be on the rise along the smaller rivers.