Tuesday: Highs in the 40s, wrap up in the morning

ST. LOUIS – The coldest air of the season has settled in across the region Tuesday morning.

Expect sunny skies with morning drive temperatures in the lower 20s. Sunny skies will be the rule Tuesday as temperatures rebound into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s.

A few clouds will mix with the sunshine Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 40s. A weak weather system will bring a chance for some patchy light rain mixed with some snow late Wednesday night into Thursday. No accumulation is expected. Thursday’s high will be in the lower 40s.

Friday looks dry with high temperatures in the mid-40s.